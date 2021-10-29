Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.
AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.
AMP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.69.
In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Ameriprise Financial
Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.
