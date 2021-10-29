Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) PT Raised to $350.00

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its price objective boosted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $325.00 to $350.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 15.04% from the company’s previous close.

AMP has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.50.

AMP traded up $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $304.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 719 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,280. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $270.88. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $307.55. The company has a market capitalization of $34.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.73 and a beta of 1.69.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.49 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.49 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will post 21.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Viking Global Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $197,054,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 7.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,616,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,393,463,000 after purchasing an additional 662,711 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 30.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,515,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $377,243,000 after purchasing an additional 354,421 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $82,602,000. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 154.9% during the second quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 389,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,829,000 after purchasing an additional 236,402 shares during the period. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

