Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ameris Bancorp stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) by 79.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 327,629 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,589 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.47% of Ameris Bancorp worth $16,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.

