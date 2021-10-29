Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $239.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.10 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 15.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ ABCB traded down $1.15 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $52.50. 6,553 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 413,278. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.27. Ameris Bancorp has a one year low of $27.43 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.40.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. Ameris Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.86%.
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.75.
Ameris Bancorp Company Profile
Ameris Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through the subsidiary, Ameris Bank, engages in the provision of banking services to its retail and commercial customers. It operates through the following business segments: Banking, Retail Mortgage, Warehouse Lending, the SBA and Premium Finance. The Banking segment offers full service financial services to include commercial loans, consumer loans and deposit accounts.
