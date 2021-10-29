AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) to Issue None Dividend of $4.00 on November 17th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50.
AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.
AMSF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97.
In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.
About AMERISAFE
AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.
