AMERISAFE, Inc. (AMSF) to Issue None Dividend of $4.00 on November 17th

AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) announced a None dividend on Wednesday, October 27th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th will be given a dividend of 4.00 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, November 17th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. This is an increase from AMERISAFE’s previous None dividend of $3.50.

AMERISAFE has decreased its dividend payment by 74.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 8 years. AMERISAFE has a payout ratio of 33.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect AMERISAFE to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 42.2%.

AMSF traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $59.01. 190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 76,077. AMERISAFE has a fifty-two week low of $53.50 and a fifty-two week high of $67.10. The company has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $56.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.97.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.25. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 28.28% and a return on equity of 17.63%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that AMERISAFE will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

In other AMERISAFE news, Director Philip A. Garcia bought 2,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $56.44 per share, for a total transaction of $125,748.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Garcia purchased 2,772 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $56.49 per share, with a total value of $156,590.28. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 16,415 shares in the company, valued at $927,283.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AMERISAFE stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF) by 52.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,052 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.48% of AMERISAFE worth $5,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 96.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of AMERISAFE from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th.

About AMERISAFE

AMERISAFE, Inc is a holding company, which engages the provision of workers’ compensation insurance focused on small to mid-sized employers. It focuses on the businesses in construction, Marine, oil and gas, trucking, logging and lumber, manufacturing, and agriculture. The company was founded by Millard E.

