Ameritas Investment Company LLC Acquires 74 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,382 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Saban Cheryl bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 450.0% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 11 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Alphabet by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 22 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $9.43 on Friday, hitting $2,932.01. 36,166 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,001. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,812.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,593.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,522.24 and a 52-week high of $2,982.36.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.35 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GOOG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,850.00 to $3,140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,900.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,129.77.

In other news, SVP John Kent Walker sold 2,497 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,700.01, for a total transaction of $6,741,924.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 19 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,671.09, for a total value of $50,750.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 176,299 shares of company stock valued at $492,039,141 over the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Story: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.