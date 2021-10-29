Ameritas Investment Company LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 13.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,412 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,986 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises about 0.9% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,601,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,486,269,000 after purchasing an additional 78,826 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,519,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,973,000 after purchasing an additional 255,217 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,945,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,893,000 after purchasing an additional 107,953 shares in the last quarter. Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 2,918,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,764,000 after purchasing an additional 50,671 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,543,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,694,000 after purchasing an additional 138,249 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

VIG traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $164.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,324,845. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $124.14 and a 52-week high of $165.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $156.59.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.