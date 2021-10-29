Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 1,428 Shares of Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC cut its stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FDLO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,428 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FDLO. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 130.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 581,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,435,000 after buying an additional 328,870 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 106.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 488,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after buying an additional 251,836 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF by 502.1% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 173,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,198,000 after buying an additional 144,991 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the second quarter worth $4,200,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $987,000.

FDLO traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.24. The company had a trading volume of 51,368 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,463. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.65. Fidelity Low Volatility Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $37.78 and a 52 week high of $50.47.

