Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 197,847 Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197,847 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Energy ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $51,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 40.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 15,651 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Energy ETF in the 1st quarter worth $282,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $954,000 after buying an additional 2,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 262,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,871,000 after buying an additional 3,227 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Friday, reaching $81.24. The company had a trading volume of 20,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,142,607. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $71.46 and its 200-day moving average is $71.80. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.62 and a fifty-two week high of $84.21.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Featured Story: What is a stock buyback?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.