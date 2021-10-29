Ameritas Investment Company LLC Sells 72,210 Shares of Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Ameritas Investment Company LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) by 98.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,210 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Materials ETF makes up approximately 2.3% of Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $47,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,018,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,737,000 after acquiring an additional 141,691 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,152,000 after acquiring an additional 18,832 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 320,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,976,000 after acquiring an additional 51,744 shares during the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 19.4% in the second quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 23,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,871 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VAW stock traded up $0.48 on Friday, reaching $187.00. The company had a trading volume of 601 shares, compared to its average volume of 150,976. The business’s 50-day moving average is $181.96 and its 200 day moving average is $182.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a one year low of $131.62 and a one year high of $196.00.

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

