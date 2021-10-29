Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,135,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 623,125 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $50,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,512,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the second quarter worth $22,551,000. Bandera Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the first quarter worth $15,879,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 63.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,477,148 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,022,000 after purchasing an additional 573,226 shares during the period. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Amkor Technology by 7.5% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,956,002 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $140,978,000 after purchasing an additional 418,096 shares during the period. 38.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Amkor Technology alerts:

NASDAQ:AMKR opened at $22.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.41. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.46 and a 1 year high of $29.50.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 8.51%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 11.43%.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Amkor Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

In other news, EVP John Charles Stone sold 9,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.30, for a total value of $246,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 40,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,076,380.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Maryfrances Mccourt sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total value of $504,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 63,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,062.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 121,875 shares of company stock valued at $3,116,988 in the last quarter. 58.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services. Its services include design, package characterization, test and wafer bumping services. The firm’s operations include production facilities, product development centers, and sales and support offices. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Amkor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amkor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.