Amundi Acquires New Position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Amundi purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 373,717 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $65,295,000. Amundi owned 0.23% of Verisk Analytics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VRSK. Quilter Plc purchased a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $244,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 21,088 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,726,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $735,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 703.7% in the 1st quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 1,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 255,632 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,168,000 after buying an additional 13,940 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on VRSK. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $203.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.00.

VRSK stock opened at $209.32 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.79 and a 1-year high of $215.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $201.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a return on equity of 30.92% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $733.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.91, for a total transaction of $97,522.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David B. Wright sold 3,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.28, for a total value of $786,693.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,616.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,836 shares of company stock valued at $981,579. 2.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

