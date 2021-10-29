Amundi Acquires Shares of 2,799,548 Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,799,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 442.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 101,388 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 152.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $777,000 after purchasing an additional 17,086 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 167.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 10,502 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 322,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,858,000 after purchasing an additional 20,992 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the period. 76.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on NOMD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Nomad Foods from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup began coverage on Nomad Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nomad Foods in a report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nomad Foods has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

NOMD opened at $27.18 on Friday. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1-year low of $22.44 and a 1-year high of $31.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $27.30 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Nomad Foods had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $596.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.65 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Nomad Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Nomad Foods Company Profile

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Sir Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

