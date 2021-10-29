Amundi Invests $67.85 Million in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 872,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,848,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Sysco by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 970,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,464,000 after acquiring an additional 44,203 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,681,000 after acquiring an additional 26,837 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 74.1% during the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 84,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,561,000 after acquiring an additional 35,906 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Sysco by 6.3% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 3.6% in the second quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Sysco news, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 34,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $2,842,528.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 3,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.00, for a total transaction of $299,713.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 85,602 shares of company stock worth $6,932,109 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock opened at $76.64 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.45. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $16.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 15th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Sysco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.89.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

