Amundi Invests $81.11 Million in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Amundi acquired a new position in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 233,704 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $81,109,000. Amundi owned 0.27% of ANSYS at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $51,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in ANSYS during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its holdings in ANSYS by 110.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.75.

Shares of ANSS opened at $374.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $359.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $353.16. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52 week low of $292.79 and a 52 week high of $413.19. The stock has a market cap of $32.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 25.40%. The firm had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $433.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Janet Lee sold 2,899 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $1,072,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 67,361 shares of company stock worth $24,529,192. Insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

ANSYS Company Profile

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

