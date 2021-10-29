Amundi Makes New $70.04 Million Investment in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Amundi acquired a new position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 427,820 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,040,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 82.4% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 155 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 296 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Fernwood Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 1,722 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,704 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC grew its position in Expedia Group by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 2,245 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $386,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. 92.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have commented on EXPE shares. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $240.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.62.

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 58,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.85, for a total value of $9,194,059.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Susan C. Athey sold 212 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.00, for a total value of $36,252.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 119,989 shares of company stock worth $17,984,086. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock opened at $164.26 on Friday. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $90.52 and a 12-month high of $187.93. The stock has a market cap of $24.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.44 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $154.86 and its 200-day moving average is $163.48.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The online travel company reported ($1.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.62). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 32.01% and a negative net margin of 22.92%. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following business segments: Retail, B2B and trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

