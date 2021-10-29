Amundi Makes New $75.06 Million Investment in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM)

Amundi purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,703,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,056,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPM. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 55.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $41.07 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $50.62. The company has a market capitalization of $18.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.01). Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 50.90% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $330.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.49 million. Research analysts forecast that Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wheaton Precious Metals’s payout ratio is currently 53.57%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on WPM. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$58.00 to C$54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. KeyCorp began coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.64.

Wheaton Precious Metals Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a mining company, which engages in the sale of precious metals and cobalt production. It operates through the following segments: Gold, Silver, Palladium, Cobalt, and Other. It focuses on the following precious metals streams: Salobo, Penasquito, Antamina, Constancia, Stillwater, San Dimas, Sudhury, Zinkgruvan, Yauliyacu, Neves-Corvo, Pascua-Lama, Rosemont, Voisey’s Bay, and others.

Read More: What are the FAANG Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM).

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.