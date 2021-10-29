Amundi Makes New Investment in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Amundi acquired a new position in First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 793,852 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $71,843,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 627.5% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Solar in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Solar by 141.3% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 514 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of First Solar by 3,300.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 850 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Alexander R. Bradley sold 13,177 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.20, for a total transaction of $1,162,211.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel Jason E. Dymbort sold 1,120 shares of First Solar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total transaction of $117,376.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,345 shares of company stock worth $1,473,431 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

First Solar stock opened at $117.88 on Friday. First Solar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.71 and a 52-week high of $118.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $97.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.30. The firm has a market cap of $12.53 billion, a PE ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 4.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. The business had revenue of $629.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that First Solar, Inc. will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FSLR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on shares of First Solar from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Guggenheim cut shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of First Solar from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.00.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

