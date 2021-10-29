Amundi Purchases Shares of 545,314 Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Amundi acquired a new stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 545,314 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $62,729,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,771 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $549,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 23,171 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,694,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $125.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $128.55 and a 200-day moving average of $122.64. The stock has a market cap of $37.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.22 and a 52-week high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Yum! Brands had a net margin of 21.21% and a negative return on equity of 16.99%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is presently 55.25%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Yum! Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $142.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.85.

In related news, CEO Anthony Lowings sold 4,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $548,766.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,388,047.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,434 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.66, for a total transaction of $184,498.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,863,328.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 8,426 shares of company stock valued at $1,108,618. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

