Amundi Takes Position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Amundi purchased a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,182,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $73,281,000. Amundi owned approximately 0.34% of The Hartford Financial Services Group as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HIG. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HIG opened at $73.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $69.28 and a 200 day moving average of $66.31. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.76 and a 1 year high of $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The insurance provider reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.25 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Robert B. Allardice III sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.61, for a total value of $608,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,943 shares in the company, valued at $739,856.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.85, for a total transaction of $387,478.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,344 shares of company stock worth $2,919,874 over the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

