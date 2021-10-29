Analysts Anticipate Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Ambarella’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the lowest is $0.48. Ambarella posted earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 444.4%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ambarella will report full year earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.67 to $1.94. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Ambarella.

Get Ambarella alerts:

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $79.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.91 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 9.69% and a negative net margin of 17.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 58.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS.

AMBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lifted their price target on Ambarella from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Ambarella from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their target price on Ambarella from $170.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.50.

In other news, CFO Kevin C. Eichler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.30, for a total transaction of $1,333,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,861,617.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chenming Hu sold 3,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $586,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,402 shares of company stock worth $3,057,036 over the last three months. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 0.4% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 20,246 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,153,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Ambarella by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 28,322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,411,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC purchased a new position in Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,461,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Ambarella during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,123,000. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ambarella in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMBA stock traded down $1.98 on Tuesday, reaching $187.46. 691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 591,849. Ambarella has a 12-month low of $53.59 and a 12-month high of $189.70. The company has a market capitalization of $6.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.37 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $134.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.40.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ambarella (AMBA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.