Analysts Anticipate CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) Will Announce Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that CECO Environmental Corp. (NASDAQ:CECE) will report earnings per share of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for CECO Environmental’s earnings. CECO Environmental posted earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CECO Environmental will report full year earnings of $0.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.45. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.74. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow CECO Environmental.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 7.59% and a net margin of 0.97%. The company had revenue of $78.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.63 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut CECO Environmental from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

CECO Environmental stock opened at $6.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.60 million, a PE ratio of 85.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.13 and its 200 day moving average is $7.39. CECO Environmental has a one year low of $5.95 and a one year high of $9.47.

In related news, Director Jonathan Pollack acquired 7,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $52,494.40. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 108,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $743,046.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in CECO Environmental by 41.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in CECO Environmental during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

