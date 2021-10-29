Analysts Anticipate Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) Will Post Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR) will post ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Select Energy Services’ earnings. Select Energy Services reported earnings of ($0.36) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Select Energy Services will report full year earnings of ($0.59) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.62) to ($0.55). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Select Energy Services.

Get Select Energy Services alerts:

Select Energy Services (NYSE:WTTR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $161.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.05 million. Select Energy Services had a negative net margin of 16.35% and a negative return on equity of 12.33%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Select Energy Services in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.75 price target for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Select Energy Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Select Energy Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.99.

Shares of Select Energy Services stock traded down $0.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. 8,569 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,392. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.61 million, a PE ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 2.72. Select Energy Services has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $7.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTTR. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 148.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 335,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,031,000 after buying an additional 200,158 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Select Energy Services by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 64,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 17,068 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Select Energy Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 198,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Select Energy Services by 5.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 980,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,880,000 after purchasing an additional 54,328 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Select Energy Services by 8.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 22,194 shares in the last quarter. 58.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Select Energy Services

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

Featured Article: What is Depreciation?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Select Energy Services (WTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Select Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Select Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.