Analysts Anticipate The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Will Post Earnings of $1.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) to announce $1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for The Bank of New York Mellon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.97 to $1.03. The Bank of New York Mellon posted earnings of $0.96 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

On average, analysts expect that The Bank of New York Mellon will report full-year earnings of $4.16 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.11 to $4.23. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Bank of New York Mellon.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

BK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Argus upgraded shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $54.75 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.47.

NYSE BK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,660,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,142,076. The Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $33.64 and a 1-year high of $60.52. The company has a market cap of $51.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $54.58 and a 200-day moving average of $52.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in The Bank of New York Mellon by 260.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 725 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.50% of the company’s stock.

The Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

