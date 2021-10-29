Analysts Expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to Post $2.47 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) to announce earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $2.40 and the highest is $2.53. ArcBest reported earnings per share of $1.22 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 102.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full-year earnings of $7.08 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.50 to $7.41. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $7.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.48 to $7.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.34. ArcBest had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 4.06%. The company had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $931.98 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ARCB shares. Citigroup lowered their price target on ArcBest from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen boosted their price target on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.08.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 140.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 462,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,936,000 after buying an additional 270,233 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 961,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $55,957,000 after buying an additional 158,219 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 774,419 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,063,000 after buying an additional 113,343 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 320,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,529,000 after buying an additional 111,305 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in ArcBest by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,134,677 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,027,000 after buying an additional 92,813 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ARCB traded down $2.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $89.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 522,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,768. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. ArcBest has a 1 year low of $29.63 and a 1 year high of $94.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.79.

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

