Analysts Expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Will Announce Earnings of $0.24 Per Share

Analysts expect Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) to report earnings of $0.24 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Avid Technology’s earnings. Avid Technology posted earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avid Technology will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $1.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.33 to $1.53. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Avid Technology.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a negative return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 6.89%. The business had revenue of $94.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.34 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on AVID. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Technology from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Avid Technology from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price objective on shares of Avid Technology from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other news, Director Nancy Hawthorne sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.96, for a total value of $32,450.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert M. Bakish sold 5,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total transaction of $162,415.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 678,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,888,332.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,300 shares of company stock worth $200,751 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in shares of Avid Technology by 5.6% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 13,499 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in Avid Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Avid Technology by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,844 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,951,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:AVID traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $28.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 224,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 485,370. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.88. Avid Technology has a fifty-two week low of $8.74 and a fifty-two week high of $40.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.34 and a beta of 1.37.

Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

