Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoubleDown Interactive stock. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,937,000. TCW Group Inc. owned about 0.22% of DoubleDown Interactive as of its most recent SEC filing.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

About DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.

