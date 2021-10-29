Analysts Expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) Will Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd (NASDAQ:DDI) to report earnings per share of $0.31 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for DoubleDown Interactive’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.36. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that DoubleDown Interactive will report full-year earnings of $1.42 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.52. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.87. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow DoubleDown Interactive.
A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. B. Riley began coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Northland Securities started coverage on shares of DoubleDown Interactive in a research note on Monday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company.
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $16.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 6.13 and a current ratio of 6.13. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $15.40 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
About DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is a developer and publisher of digital social casino games. DoubleDown Interactive Co Ltd. is based in SEATTLE.
