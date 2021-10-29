Analysts Expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to Announce $0.76 EPS

Brokerages expect Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) to announce earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Leggett & Platt’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.74 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.78. Leggett & Platt reported earnings of $0.80 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Leggett & Platt will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $2.86. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.02 to $3.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Leggett & Platt.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leggett & Platt currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt in the second quarter valued at $30,000. AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA grew its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% in the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

LEG traded down $1.10 on Friday, reaching $46.85. 1,954,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,746. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67 and a beta of 1.48. Leggett & Platt has a 52-week low of $39.25 and a 52-week high of $59.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.72.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Leggett & Platt’s payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

