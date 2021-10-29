Analysts Expect Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.60 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) will post sales of $60.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Southside Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $59.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $61.60 million. Southside Bancshares reported sales of $62.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will report full-year sales of $239.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $233.70 million to $244.70 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $239.95 million, with estimates ranging from $236.60 million to $243.30 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Southside Bancshares.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.25. Southside Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 42.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBSI. Hovde Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $34.82 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of Southside Bancshares in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 16,365 shares of the bank’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 21,424 shares of the bank’s stock worth $819,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Southside Bancshares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 34,900 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. 50.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SBSI opened at $41.44 on Friday. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $25.27 and a 1-year high of $43.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. Southside Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 53.01%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and non-profit organizations. It offers checking, saving and retirement accounts, certificate of deposits, debit, credit cards, mobile banking, loans, mortgage and equity lending, identity theft prevention, electronic banking, healthcare banking, and business loans.

