Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) – Boenning Scattergood issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst E. Zwick anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.70 for the year.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 30.21% and a return on equity of 10.88%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:LBAI opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.43. The firm has a market cap of $899.69 million, a PE ratio of 10.91 and a beta of 1.02. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12-month low of $10.36 and a 12-month high of $19.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.79%.

In other news, EVP Paul Ho-Sing-Loy bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.50 per share, for a total transaction of $49,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Brian Gragnolati acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.63 per share, with a total value of $33,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 13,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,132.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $201,723. Corporate insiders own 4.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 483.1% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 56.6% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Lakeland Bancorp by 189.8% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 4,972 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $186,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

