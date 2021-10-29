Analysts Set Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) Target Price at $349.00

Shares of Ashtead Group plc (OTCMKTS:ASHTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fourteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $349.00.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ashtead Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $349.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ashtead Group in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, OTR Global cut Ashtead Group to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd.

OTCMKTS:ASHTY traded up $9.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $338.75. The stock had a trading volume of 3,832 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,630. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $314.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $297.32. Ashtead Group has a 12-month low of $143.30 and a 12-month high of $343.83. The stock has a market cap of $37.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.36 and a beta of 1.71.

Ashtead Group Plc engages in the provision of equipment rental services. The company offers a full range of construction and industrial equipment used in lift, power, generate, move, dig, compact, drill, support, scrub, pump, direct, heat, and ventilate. It operates through the following segments: Sunbelt, A-Plant, Sunbelt Canada, and Corporate Items.

