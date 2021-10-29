Analysts Set Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) PT at GBX 831.50

Barratt Developments plc (LON:BDEV) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 831.50 ($10.86).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BDEV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 861 ($11.25) price target on shares of Barratt Developments in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price objective on shares of Barratt Developments in a research note on Monday, September 6th.

Get Barratt Developments alerts:

In related news, insider Steven J. Boyes sold 81,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 648 ($8.47), for a total value of £526,098.24 ($687,350.72). Also, insider John Allan acquired 5,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 723 ($9.45) per share, with a total value of £39,981.90 ($52,236.61).

LON:BDEV opened at GBX 668.18 ($8.73) on Tuesday. Barratt Developments has a 12-month low of GBX 466.10 ($6.09) and a 12-month high of GBX 889.55 ($11.62). The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.51. The firm has a market capitalization of £6.83 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 692.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,238.93.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 21.90 ($0.29) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.01%. This is an increase from Barratt Developments’s previous dividend of $7.50. Barratt Developments’s payout ratio is currently 0.12%.

About Barratt Developments

Barratt Developments plc engages in the housebuilding and commercial development businesses in Great Britain. It acquires and develops land; plans, designs, and constructs homes, apartments, penthouses, and communities; and retail, leisure, office, industrial, and mixed-use properties. The company offers homes under the Barratt Homes, David Wilson Homes, and Barratt London brands.

Featured Story: Cost of Capital

Receive News & Ratings for Barratt Developments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barratt Developments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.