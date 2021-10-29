Analysts Set Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) PT at $79.45

Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $79.45.

Several research firms have issued reports on BBWI. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Bath & Body Works from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Argus raised Bath & Body Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Bath & Body Works from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $45,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the third quarter worth approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

BBWI traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,096 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,602,375. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.21 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.76. Bath & Body Works has a twelve month low of $25.66 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.15.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 177.66% and a net margin of 14.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.34%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

