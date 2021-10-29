Analysts Set Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) Target Price at $242.00

Cargojet Inc. (OTCMKTS:CGJTF) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $242.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on CGJTF. National Bank Financial downgraded Cargojet from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Cargojet from C$245.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TD Securities raised their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$235.00 to C$245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Cargojet from C$293.00 to C$300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Cargojet alerts:

OTCMKTS CGJTF opened at $157.57 on Tuesday. Cargojet has a 12 month low of $124.40 and a 12 month high of $186.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $156.92 and a 200-day moving average of $149.51.

Cargojet, Inc provides air cargo transportation services. The firm provides aircrafts to customers on an adhoc charter basis operating between points in Canada, the USA and other international destinations. It also offers scheduled international routes for multiple cargo customers across North America, to the Caribbean, and to Europe.

Read More: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Cargojet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cargojet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.