Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $67.00

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.

Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.

In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,849,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,117,997,000 after purchasing an additional 772,973 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,472,987 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,504,942,000 after purchasing an additional 254,405 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 10,500,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $620,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,272,517 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 1,582.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,819,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $461,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354,412 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,130,027 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $421,242,000 after purchasing an additional 33,215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.59% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,124,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.

CMS Energy Company Profile

CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.

