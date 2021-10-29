Analysts Set CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) PT at $67.00

CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $67.00.
Several analysts have recently commented on CMS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of CMS Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CMS Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on shares of CMS Energy in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th.
In other CMS Energy news, Director Jon E. Barfield sold 4,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.08, for a total transaction of $264,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hendrian sold 7,991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.80, for a total value of $501,834.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,181 shares of company stock valued at $1,844,426. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
CMS Energy stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.35. 1,124,064 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,991,172. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. CMS Energy has a 12 month low of $53.19 and a 12 month high of $67.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.28, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.19.
CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.54. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CMS Energy had a net margin of 12.85% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CMS Energy will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a $0.435 dividend. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. CMS Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.17%.
CMS Energy Company Profile
CMS Energy Corp. is a holding company, which engages in business through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity.
