Analysts Set Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) Target Price at $64.22

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $64.22.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DCPH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lowered their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $84.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $34.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.42. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $26.20 and a 52-week high of $68.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.03.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $23.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.25 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 50.07% and a negative net margin of 308.58%. Sell-side analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals will post -4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Matthew L. Sherman sold 2,659 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.17, for a total transaction of $88,199.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $337,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 5,700.0% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 49,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,796,000 after buying an additional 8,625 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after buying an additional 24,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

