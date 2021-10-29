Analysts Set Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) PT at $13.65

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $13.65.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Shares of NYSE DB traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.82. The stock had a trading volume of 2,704,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,601,177. The firm has a market cap of $26.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 1.48. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $9.13 and a twelve month high of $15.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.10.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the second quarter valued at about $48,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 16.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

