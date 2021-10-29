Analysts Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $15.88

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.88.
A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PTVE. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pactiv Evergreen in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised Pactiv Evergreen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pactiv Evergreen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on Pactiv Evergreen from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 7.8% in the third quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,156,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,995,000 after acquiring an additional 155,410 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 329.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 10,780 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 28.5% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 94,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,428,000 after acquiring an additional 20,985 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 122,127.3% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 13,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 83.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 82,417 shares in the last quarter. 22.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a positive return on equity of 11.98% and a negative net margin of 2.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is 28.17%.
Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile
Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.
