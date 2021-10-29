Analysts Set Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) Price Target at C$4.61

Roots Co. (TSE:ROOT) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$4.61.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$5.00 target price on shares of Roots in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Roots from C$3.00 to C$3.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Roots in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$4.25 price objective on shares of Roots in a research report on Monday, September 13th.

Shares of TSE:ROOT opened at C$2.92 on Tuesday. Roots has a 52 week low of C$1.02 and a 52 week high of C$4.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$123.36 million and a PE ratio of 7.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$3.34.

Roots Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides apparel, leather goods, footwear, and accessories under the Roots brand in Canada and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Direct-To-Consumer, and Partners and Other. The Direct-to-Consumer segment sells products through the company's corporate retail stores and e-commerce.

