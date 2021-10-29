Analysts Set Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) PT at $5.25

Slate Office REIT (OTCMKTS:SLTTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.25.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC assumed coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Slate Office REIT in a report on Thursday, August 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

Slate Office REIT stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. The company had a trading volume of 404 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,107. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day moving average is $4.07. Slate Office REIT has a fifty-two week low of $2.55 and a fifty-two week high of $4.46.

Slate Office REIT engages in investment in a diversified portfolio of income-producing real property investments used for office purposes. It office properties include buildings and complexes providing office space for federal and provincial governments and various service companies. The company was founded on August 27, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

