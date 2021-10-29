Analysts Set Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) Price Target at C$2.59

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$2.59.

Separately, Raymond James boosted their price target on Surge Energy from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Shares of SGY opened at C$5.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.82, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.11. Surge Energy has a one year low of C$1.40 and a one year high of C$6.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$378.76 million and a P/E ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.95 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.78.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$80.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$85.00 million. Analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 1.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Surge Energy news, Director Robert Allen Leach acquired 124,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$4.46 per share, for a total transaction of C$557,039.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,626,378.12.

Surge Energy Company Profile

Surge Energy Inc explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. The company holds interest in the Greater Sawn Lake assets located in Northern Alberta; Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; Sparky assets located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; and Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan.

