Analyzing Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) & Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT)

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and Charter Hall Group (OTCMKTS:CTOUF) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 2 4 0 2.67 Charter Hall Group 0 0 1 0 3.00

Independence Realty Trust currently has a consensus target price of $18.71, indicating a potential downside of 21.49%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than Charter Hall Group.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $211.91 million 11.82 $14.77 million $0.80 29.79 Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Charter Hall Group.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and Charter Hall Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 8.53% 2.70% 1.07% Charter Hall Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

94.6% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of Independence Realty Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats Charter Hall Group on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which acquires, owns, operates, improves and manages multifamily apartment communities across non-gateway U.S. markets. It aims to provide stockholders risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, operational performance and consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 26, 2009 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

About Charter Hall Group

With over 30 years' experience in property investment and funds management, we're one of Australia's leading fully integrated property groups. We use our property expertise to access, deploy, manage and invest equity across our core sectors Â- office, retail, industrial & logistics and social infrastructure. Operating with prudence, we've carefully curated a $41.8 billion plus diverse portfolio of over 1100 high quality, long leased properties. Partnership and financial discipline are at the heart of our approach. Acting in the best interest of customers and communities, we combine insight and inventiveness to unlock hidden value. Taking a long term view, our $6.8 billion development pipeline delivers sustainable, technologically enabled projects for our customers. The impacts of what we do are far-reaching. From helping businesses succeed by supporting their evolving workplace needs, to providing investors with superior returns for a better retirement, we're powered by the drive to go further.

