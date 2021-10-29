Analyzing Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) and Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY)

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) and Endologix (OTCMKTS:ELGXQ) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Endologix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA $41.44 billion 0.63 $1.95 billion $0.92 12.78 Endologix $143.37 million 0.00 -$64.76 million N/A N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has higher revenue and earnings than Endologix.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Endologix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 0 4 7 0 2.64 Endologix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA currently has a consensus price target of $13.36, indicating a potential upside of 13.61%. Given Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is more favorable than Endologix.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.3% of Endologix shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and Endologix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA 4.78% 6.98% 2.73% Endologix N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA beats Endologix on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services. The Fresenius Kabi segment specializes in intravenous drugs, clinical nutrition, infusion therapy, medical devices, and transfusion technology. The Fresenius Helios focuses on the private hospital operations. The Fresenius Vamed segment manages projects and services for hospitals and other healthcare facilities. The Corporate and Other segment includes the holding activities. The company was founded by Eduard Fresenius in October 1912 and is headquartered in Bad Homburg, Germany.

About Endologix

Endologix, Inc. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices for the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally-invasive endovascular aneurysm repair (EVAR), including AFX (Anatomical Fixation) endovascular AAA system, which is a minimally invasive delivery system; VELA Proximal Endograft, which is designed for the treatment of proximal aortic neck anatomies with AFX; and the Ovation abdominal stent graft system. It also provides endovascular aneurysm sealing system (EVAS) product that is based on the Nellix EVAS system to seal the aneurysm, and provides blood flow to the legs through two blood lumens. In addition, the company offers proximal aortic extensions and limb extensions, which allow physicians to customize the implant to fit the patient's anatomy; and accessories to facilitate the delivery of its EVAR and EVAS products, including compatible guidewires, inflation devices, and snares. It sells its products through direct sales force, and a network of third party distributors and agents. The company was formerly known as Radiance Medical Systems, Inc. and changed its name to Endologix, Inc. in May 2002. Endologix, Inc. was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Irvine, California. On July 5, 2020, Endologix, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Northern District of Texas. It is in joint administration with TriVascular Sales LLC.

