Analyzing Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) and Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

91.9% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.9% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of Kilroy Realty shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Lexington Realty Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Kilroy Realty and Lexington Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kilroy Realty 0 4 7 0 2.64 Lexington Realty Trust 0 0 3 0 3.00

Kilroy Realty currently has a consensus target price of $72.27, indicating a potential upside of 7.26%. Lexington Realty Trust has a consensus target price of $14.83, indicating a potential upside of 1.81%. Given Kilroy Realty’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Kilroy Realty is more favorable than Lexington Realty Trust.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kilroy Realty $898.40 million 8.73 $187.10 million $3.71 18.16 Lexington Realty Trust $330.45 million 12.24 $183.30 million $0.76 19.17

Kilroy Realty has higher revenue and earnings than Lexington Realty Trust. Kilroy Realty is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Lexington Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Kilroy Realty has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lexington Realty Trust has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Kilroy Realty and Lexington Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kilroy Realty 71.92% 12.06% 6.48% Lexington Realty Trust 76.04% 13.71% 7.29%

Dividends

Kilroy Realty pays an annual dividend of $2.08 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Lexington Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.43 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Kilroy Realty pays out 56.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Lexington Realty Trust pays out 56.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kilroy Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years and Lexington Realty Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Kilroy Realty is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Kilroy Realty beats Lexington Realty Trust on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Kilroy Realty Company Profile

Kilroy Realty Corp. engages in the development, acquisition, and management of office and mixed-use real estate assets. It owns, develops, acquires and manages real estate assets, consisting primarily of Class A properties in the coastal regions of Los Angeles, Orange County, San Diego County, the San Francisco Bay Area and Greater Seattle. The company was founded on September 13, 1996 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in financing, acquisition, and ownership of portfolio of single-tenant commercial properties. It also provides investment advisory and asset management services. The company was founded by E. Robert Roskind in October 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

