Analyzing Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) & Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM)

Mobivity (OTCMKTS:MFON) and Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, earnings, risk and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Mobivity has a beta of 0.75, indicating that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cheetah Mobile has a beta of 1.28, indicating that its stock price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500.

3.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by institutional investors. 21.1% of Mobivity shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 17.1% of Cheetah Mobile shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mobivity and Cheetah Mobile’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobivity $13.26 million 6.24 -$2.92 million N/A N/A Cheetah Mobile $238.87 million 1.01 $63.87 million $0.46 3.65

Cheetah Mobile has higher revenue and earnings than Mobivity.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Mobivity and Cheetah Mobile, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobivity 0 0 0 0 N/A Cheetah Mobile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Mobivity and Cheetah Mobile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobivity -38.46% N/A -53.91% Cheetah Mobile 38.17% 10.37% 6.96%

Summary

Cheetah Mobile beats Mobivity on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobivity Company Profile

Mobivity Holdings Corp. engages in the development and operation of proprietary platforms. Its proprietary platforms consists of software available to phones, tablets PCs, and Point of Sale systems, allow resellers, brands, and enterprises to market their products and services to consumers through text messages sent directly to the consumers mobile phones, mobile smart phone applications and dynamically printed receipt content. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chandler, AZ.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

Cheetah Mobile, Inc. engages in the provision of Internet and mobile security software. The company operates in three segments: Utility Products & Related Services, Mobile Entertainment Business and Artificial Intelligence & Others. The Mobile Entertainment Business segments includes Live.me and mobile games business. It develops a platform that offers critical applications for users and global content distribution channels for business partners, which are powered by the proprietary cloud-based data analytics engines. The company was founded on July 30, 2009 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

