Analyzing Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) & Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) and Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Repligen’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision BioSciences $24.28 million 23.43 -$109.01 million ($2.09) -4.57 Repligen $366.26 million 43.48 $59.93 million $1.65 175.77

Repligen has higher revenue and earnings than Precision BioSciences. Precision BioSciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Repligen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Precision BioSciences has a beta of 1.74, suggesting that its stock price is 74% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Repligen has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its stock price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Precision BioSciences and Repligen, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision BioSciences 0 1 3 0 2.75 Repligen 0 0 7 0 3.00

Precision BioSciences currently has a consensus price target of $22.00, indicating a potential upside of 130.37%. Repligen has a consensus price target of $306.14, indicating a potential upside of 5.56%. Given Precision BioSciences’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Precision BioSciences is more favorable than Repligen.

Profitability

This table compares Precision BioSciences and Repligen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision BioSciences -45.88% -69.50% -22.93% Repligen 19.65% 9.21% 7.31%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

47.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 83.8% of Repligen shares are held by institutional investors. 13.8% of Precision BioSciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.2% of Repligen shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Repligen beats Precision BioSciences on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc. is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases. The Food segment applies ARCUS, the company’s propriety genome editing platform, to develop food and nutrition products through collaboration agreements with consumer-facing companies. The company was founded by Derek N. Jantz, Jeff Smith, and Matthew R. Kane in January 2006 and is headquartered in Durham, NC.

About Repligen

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs. The Filtration products offer a number of advantages to manufacturers of biologic drugs at volumes that span from pilot studies to clinical and commercial-scale production. The OEM products are represented by Protein A affinity ligands, which are a critical component of Protein A chromatography resins used in downstream purification and cell culture growth factor products. The company was founded by Alexander G. Rich and Paul R. Schimmel in May 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

