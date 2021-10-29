Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) PT Raised to C$54.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ANDHF. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$48.00 to C$55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities initiated coverage on Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Andlauer Healthcare Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.50.

ANDHF opened at $37.75 on Wednesday. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $37.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.76.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada. It operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics. The company provides specialized temperature controlled services; and ground transportation services, including less-than-truckload and courier services; and air freight forwarding, and dedicated and last mile delivery services.

