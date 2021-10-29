Andra AP fonden Acquires 74,300 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG) by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 282,400 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,300 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in PG&E were worth $2,872,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 545,747 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 23,030 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 793,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,071,000 after purchasing an additional 47,639 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,713,903 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $418,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,477,563 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of PG&E by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,357,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,603,000 after purchasing an additional 258,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,785,000. Institutional investors own 58.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PG&E stock opened at $11.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E Co. has a 52 week low of $8.24 and a 52 week high of $12.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. PG&E had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 4.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised PG&E from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on PG&E from $10.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.64.

In other PG&E news, Director Robert C. Flexon purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $92,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 51,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $476,054.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PG&E

PG&E Corp. is a holding company, which engages in generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity and natural gas to customers. It specializes in energy, utility, power, gas, electricity, solar and sustainability. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

