Andra AP fonden Has $3.42 Million Position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Andra AP fonden cut its position in Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 43,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the period. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Black Knight were worth $3,416,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Black Knight by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,145,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,548,000 after buying an additional 1,455,285 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 1.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,485,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,676,000 after acquiring an additional 164,515 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Black Knight by 4.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,605,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,161,000 after purchasing an additional 151,443 shares during the period. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Black Knight by 39.7% during the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 2,556,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,156,000 after purchasing an additional 726,393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Black Knight by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,515,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,150,000 after purchasing an additional 51,636 shares during the period. 91.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Anthony M. Jabbour purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $68.84 per share, for a total transaction of $963,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BKI opened at $70.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $73.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.03. Black Knight, Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.60 and a 12-month high of $97.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.72.

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.03. Black Knight had a net margin of 19.67% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company had revenue of $361.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Black Knight’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Black Knight, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BKI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Raymond James raised Black Knight from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.44.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

