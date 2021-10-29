Andra AP fonden Invests $3.18 Million in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Andra AP fonden purchased a new position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 52,600 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,181,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lyft by 74.5% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 366,175 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $22,146,000 after buying an additional 156,320 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Lyft by 16.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC now owns 205,089 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $12,404,000 after purchasing an additional 29,451 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Designers boosted its holdings in Lyft by 28.3% in the second quarter. Strategic Wealth Designers now owns 38,467 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 8,474 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the first quarter worth $38,134,000. Finally, First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in Lyft by 7.7% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 156,208 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $9,869,000 after purchasing an additional 11,232 shares during the period. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LYFT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Lyft in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Lyft in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist lifted their target price on Lyft from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised Lyft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.49.

Shares of Lyft stock opened at $46.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.46 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. Lyft, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.91 and a 52-week high of $68.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.02.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.02. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 79.27% and a negative net margin of 65.35%. The firm had revenue of $765.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $701.24 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lyft, Inc. will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Logan Green sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.70, for a total transaction of $1,753,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Kristin Sverchek sold 7,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.57, for a total value of $358,543.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,359 shares of company stock valued at $3,197,423. Corporate insiders own 5.77% of the company’s stock.

Lyft, Inc engages in the provision and management of online social rideshare community platform. It provides access to a network of shared bikes and scooters for shorter rides and first-mile and last-mile legs of multimodal trips, information about nearby public transit routes, and Lyft Rentals to offer riders a view of transportation options when planning any trip.

