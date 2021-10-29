Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.
Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.
In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
