Andra AP fonden Makes New Investment in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Andra AP fonden bought a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,742,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 48,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,089,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 188,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $104,818,000 after buying an additional 24,724 shares in the last quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 7,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,910,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimal Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 60.1% in the 1st quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $625.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $624.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $564.22. The stock has a market cap of $66.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.57 and a quick ratio of 3.04. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $441.00 and a 1-year high of $686.62.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $25.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.81 by $16.99. The firm had revenue of $5.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.43% and a net margin of 50.11%. Equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 51.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $577.12, for a total transaction of $577,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,410,090.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider George Yancopoulos sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.06, for a total value of $30,003,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 937,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $562,546,048.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 304,558 shares of company stock worth $194,944,747. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $763.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $629.00 to $679.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $636.00 to $727.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $675.00 to $705.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $785.00 to $798.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $696.71.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. It product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

Featured Story: Dead Cat Bounce

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.