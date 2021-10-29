Andra AP fonden Sells 34,500 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Andra AP fonden trimmed its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 231,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,500 shares during the quarter. Andra AP fonden’s holdings in Vistra were worth $4,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co grew its holdings in Vistra by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 199,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 41,336 shares during the last quarter. General American Investors Co. Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,667,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vistra by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 112,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after buying an additional 23,846 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its position in Vistra by 18.1% in the 2nd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 6,539,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,299,000 after buying an additional 1,001,369 shares during the period. Finally, Berkley W R Corp purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,144,000. Institutional investors own 90.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VST opened at $19.85 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a 52 week low of $15.47 and a 52 week high of $24.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $18.22 and a 200 day moving average of $17.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.03, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.91.

Vistra (NYSE:VST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.15). Vistra had a negative net margin of 13.44% and a negative return on equity of 20.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Vistra Corp. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Scott B. Helm bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $89,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Vistra from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vistra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Guggenheim raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Vistra in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Vistra from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.75.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp. is an energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and power generation. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset and Asset Closure. The Retail segment sells electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers.

